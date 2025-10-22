The mega-monopoly Google is an evil monster that controls our world by controlling our access to information, and keeping our communications in boundaries it sets.

The Global Church runs Google.

This is how the engineering of consent works according to the chief priest of the global church, Noam Chomsky (taken from Brave AI):

Noam Chomsky argues that in democratic societies like the United States, where direct force is limited, population control is achieved through sophisticated mechanisms that shape thought and behavior rather than relying on overt coercion. He contends that since the state cannot control people by force, it must instead control what people think, necessitating highly developed forms of indoctrination and manipulation. This process, which he describes as the “engineering of consent,” involves the use of propaganda and media to manage public perception and maintain social order. snip Ultimately, Chomsky sees these mechanisms as essential to preserving elite power in a society that claims to be free, arguing that the very freedom of expression and political participation in the U.S. necessitates equally sophisticated methods to ensure that these freedoms do not lead to popular resistance or democratic challenge.

Google was launched by DARPA, which is a tool of the global church into which taxpayer money is laundered.

Google tells us what to think, what to buy, and what to say and not say.

It tells us what is good and what is bad.

It fixes elections.

It steals our thoughts and our data.

Most importantly, it narrows the acceptable field of ideas.

Today we learned that the Google monster is manipulating its AI to try to eliminate people that challenge it. It falsified data to libel Robbie Starbuck, a successful conservative community organizer who had amassed several recent victories against woke companies. His were some of the first real conservative successes in the culture war. He used the democratic process to challenge elite power, and thus, the global church had to stop him. Stop can mean many things and provoke many methods.

The global church is using different operations to engineer consent by attempting to stop Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens (and myriad less popular X influencers) at the time of this writing. Did they already stop Charlie Kirk?

Given this totalitarian action against a legitimate democratic response to elite power, it is fair to conclude that Google is part of a criminal conspiracy operated by totalitarian psychopaths (above) to control the world. These psychopaths are ruthless, perhaps even desperate. They appear to be going scorched earth to stop the resistance.

Who are these managing psychopaths?

My best guess is we are looking at some combination of elite players in banking and other global wealth syndicates with help from global intelligence services in the U.S., Mossad and MI-6, and power players in the overlapping U.S. bio-pharma-security and military industrial systems. There are probably also overlapping entanglements with Zionist entities and organized criminal networks.

These are the hidden faces of the global management structure.

They are above the deep state.

Google is their control grid. It is how they govern us.

Our path is clear.

