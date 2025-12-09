Mass Formation is mass psychology. When certain depressogenic conditions exist, an entire society can fall victim to brainwashing which has them believing things that are not true. We refer to this phenomenon as Mass Formation. The beliefs often create an us vs. them mentality like that which we see in cults. Confirmation bias is common. Rigid, all-or-nothing thinking becomes common. Adherents engage in othering and pious virtue signaling to show allegiance to their near-religious beliefs.



Not everyone in a targeted society becomes brainwashed, but significant numbers do become afflicted. We are just beginning to understand why certain people seem to develop the syndrome while others do not. We do know that this version of Mass Formation impacted people who identify as political liberals far more than those who identify as conservatives. That may be because the international liberal establishment, public health organizations, politicians, and their media partners exacerbated the crisis for political and economic advantage. This was psychological warfare.



Eventually, people usually recover from Mass Formation Syndrome, but they have often done considerable damage to their relationships. The victims are often angry because they realize they were deceived. They often feel vulnerable and scared. They might be embarrassed or sad. They might be experiencing a sense of loss of the solidarity they enjoyed with other adherents. They are often in existential despair.



This is the situation in which we find ourselves today. Millions of our fellow citizens, even psychotherapists, pastors, and educators, are recovering from Covid Phenomenon Mass Formation Syndrome*. They believed things about the severity of the illness, masking, physical distancing, the safety and effectiveness of the MRNA Treatments, and other things that were not true. They continued to believe these things even as there was evidence they were wrong. This is typical of cult dynamics.



The truth is exploding now and breaking through the controlled mainstream media. Thus, millions of people are in early recovery from CPMFS. We need to help them.

*This is a description of a phenomenon not a psychiatric diagnosis.

Training: Kevin Kervick, MS, has pioneered an approach for CPMFS. The treatment offers containment and safety, exposure to alternatives, and help recognizing hypnotic messaging, while helping patients mourn losses, manage fear, make new connections, and manage existential despair.



Kevin embeds this framework in his original Interpersonal Wisdom Approach, a highly effective transtheoretical way of working that draws from the common factors of psychotherapy.



This is a proposed three-hour interactive workshop for seasoned and new psychotherapists and students. There will be plenty of time for dialogue. The workshop is also appropriate for psychotherapist victims.



Kevin Kervick, MS is a health and happiness coach and trainer with 36 years of experience as a mental health professional.