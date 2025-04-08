By now many of you have seen this revealing video from the Try That in a Small Town Podcast featuring country music entertainer John Rich. I do not follow popular culture, so I never heard of Rich but after viewing this video I have enormous respect for this courageous truth-teller. He took a moment of opportunity to be good.

At this dinner meeting of Republican donors that occurred sometime during the 2024 campaign, Rich told Trump bluntly that the COVID injections were poison and the developers that Trump trusted are “de-populationist psychopaths.” Apparently, Georgia Senator Herschel Walker agreed with Rich at that meeting, adding that he regularly heard the same dire criticisms about the COVID injections from his constituents. This was information Trump desperately needed to hear.

According to Rich, Trump was dumbfounded. Rather than wondering about how he could change his message to help the COVID victims, Trump concluded that he should stop talking about the injections on the campaign trail. It is difficult to ascertain from this exchange whether Trump is psychotic or psychopathic.

According to Rich, the gross homosexual, Neocon Senator Lindsey Graham was also at the meeting and Rich dressed him down after he called Rich a conspiracy theorist. Graham thought it would be politically dangerous for Trump to do the right thing by being honest about the dangerous injections. We call people like Graham enablers.

This is the first evidence I have seen that anyone has ever told Trump the truth about the COVID Countermeasures.

Now I will tell you what this means.

President Trump is a craven opportunist who makes decisions based on a political calculus rather than a moral compass. Trump should have taken the information handed to him by Rich, done the appropriate research, and addressed the American people honestly about the COVID scandal. Trump was in a position to save lives and get justice for the COVID victims (all of us), but he chose to allow people do die instead to play it safe politically. This is unforgivable.

If not for the protections afforded to government officials under the dubious PREP Law Trump would be guilty of negligent homicide.

Lindsey Graham is a horrible individual.

President Trump can still do the right thing for humanity. So far he is a colossal failure who has decided to be popular rather than good.

People around President Trump today are cowards.