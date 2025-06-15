I love the opportunities that have been afforded to us by what I like to call the Trump Intervention. We are in the midst of a Nationalist/Populist revolution to save Western Civilization. The Trump Intervention has nothing to do with Trump the person and everything to do with Trump the anti-establishment symbol. A man with a loud megaphone came along at the right time and fell into a necessary revolution.

But things are going badly.

The MRNA Bioweapon has not been removed from the market and there has been no justice for the COVID Democide. Big Pharma and the biopharmaceutical/military industrial complex are winning. The people are still being maimed and murdered.

Trump is standing in the way.

The Trump Administration has failed to reject the Neoconservatism of previous Republicans and has embraced the Christian Zionism of the conservative electorate. This is a grievous error because the route to American Nationalism necessarily requires an abandonment of Zionism. The new Nationalism is America First and no longer beholden to political blackmail for perpetual wars from the war-mongering state of Israel. It is time for that era to end.

Trump is standing in the way.

President Trump has decided to surrender to the desires of the big money bosses from agri-business, hospitality, and big-food, and has thus allowed these corporations to maintain their slave labor systems via illegal immigration from third-world countries. Trump has broken his promise to end all illegal immigration.

Trump is again standing in the way of the new nationalism.

Trump is surrendering the revolution to the Establishment.

We may need a new revolutionary commander.