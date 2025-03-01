The America First Movement as it is currently expressed in Trumpism (MAGA), is neither America First nor Americans First because it has two significant unamerican inconsistencies. When a church has fatal problems new churches form to correct the deficiencies. Either Trumpism course corrects now or it needs to get out of the way for a more authentic expression because the MAGA Movement is splintering.

As per my usual synthesizing and organizing style I will get right to the point so as to respect your time. If you need more context refer to your Substack feed and X.

There are two glaring problems with Trumpism (MAGA).

Almost all of President Trump’s cabinet members and many of the most prominent MAGA influencers including Steve Bannon, Kane from Citizen Free Press, and Charlie Kirk, have allegiance to the great Zion conspiracy. That ubiquitous intelligence-driven power club gains and maintains adherents through propaganda, religious pressure, cash incentivizing, and blackmail. Their posture is make-believe American Civic Nationalism that is in reality closeted Israeli imperialism.

Unfortunately, many of the followers of this creed do so on the basis of their Christian identity, which they believe requires them to believe in Biblical Dispensationalism, which is a psychological operation by global elites to attain and maintain power over the people of the world. Others are simply bribed or blackmailed by the club. The result is a contaminated American civic nationalism, a fake MAGA for manipulators.

Many political leaders that call themselves America First are dual citizens of Israel, which makes them liars by omission. What are their priorities and are they transparent about them? Who is paying them? America First would mean unadulterated and uncompromised advocacy for the United States of America.

Second problem.

The Trump Administration is not Americans First because it is allowing Americans to be maimed and killed by the MRNA Covid Vaccines. We are hearing that discussions about the COVID era fraud and the lethal properties of the Covid Vaccine are not allowed in the Trump White House. We were afraid of that. This crime cannot continue. It is a continuation of the mass negligent homicide we have experienced since the pandemic fraud was revealed in 2020. Anyone who participates with the Trump Administration and enables this prohibition is guilty of negligent homicide.

Sasha Latypova is on record asking Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to end the COVID Emergency PREP Act Declaration so that the Emergency Use Authorization for the MRNA Vaccine product can be removed. That directive would prohibit the use of the MRNA COVID Vaccine because it is only available through emergency approval. Many people who might consider themselves MAGA, passionately agree with Sasha that the gene therapy posing as a vaccine is lethal. Kennedy should act on this today because he knows the truth. Otherwise, he is part of the conspiracy to deny the democide. Good men act. Cowardly men avoid.

These are glaring, fatal, problems with Trumpism. It is not America or Americans First to embrace an unamerican philosophy or to allow Americans to be killed.

The good news is we can use Trumpism as a battering ram as we build a more authentic and less contaminated America First Movement. That improved movement would have a different label and better leadership. It would contain many of the excellent aspects of Trumpism but would eject Zionism and COVID Democide denial. It would become the most powerful political force in the United States of America.

I am a bench player. I am willing to help the men and women who step forward to lead the new movement.