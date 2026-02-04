Two necessary steps toward societal recovery, reconciliation, and post-traumatic growth.
May the dissidents and the reformed unite on behalf of humanity
Influential people across various sectors that bought into the Covid fraud, and especially the harmful injections, need to acknowledge their error of judgment, and commit to raising awareness about the democide for others. They need to help us go after the perpetrators of the crime from top to bottom.
People that bought into the trans contagion fraud need to acknowledge their error of judgment and commit to raising awareness for others about the damages done by the participants in the Trans Industrial Complex. The professionals that were active participants in the crimes need to change their behavior immediately.
If people acknowledge their errors (or how they were deceived and manipulated), take responsibility, and commit to changing their behavior, they should be embraced by the resistance. The alliance between the dissidents and the reformed will be powerful.
We have been harmed by psychopaths. The enemy has revealed himself. We now know that neither the Covid Democide nor the Trans Genocide were organic developments. They were planned by, funded by, and executed by our psychopathic overlords who believe they are endowed with special privileges to operate on us.
We the people are not them. We control who we are and what we want our world to be.
We are turning our trauma into growth. We are resilient.
May the dissidents and the reformed unite on behalf of humanity.
Thanks for your positivity and willingness to forgive. You are a stronger man than me, and thus a great teacher and example worthy of my full respect and attention, which you have. I cannot forgive yet (And yes, I know it is corrosive!).
Among the "reformed," those who were decision-makers on any level or who took action resulting in any harm to anyone have a responsibility and duty to bring us the goods on their stubbornly guilty and proudly psychopathic colleagues and superiors however. They must become whistleblowers as a requirement of entry into the resistance.