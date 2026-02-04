Influential people across various sectors that bought into the Covid fraud, and especially the harmful injections, need to acknowledge their error of judgment, and commit to raising awareness about the democide for others. They need to help us go after the perpetrators of the crime from top to bottom. People that bought into the trans contagion fraud need to acknowledge their error of judgment and commit to raising awareness for others about the damages done by the participants in the Trans Industrial Complex. The professionals that were active participants in the crimes need to change their behavior immediately.

If people acknowledge their errors (or how they were deceived and manipulated), take responsibility, and commit to changing their behavior, they should be embraced by the resistance. The alliance between the dissidents and the reformed will be powerful.

We have been harmed by psychopaths. The enemy has revealed himself. We now know that neither the Covid Democide nor the Trans Genocide were organic developments. They were planned by, funded by, and executed by our psychopathic overlords who believe they are endowed with special privileges to operate on us.

We the people are not them. We control who we are and what we want our world to be.

We are turning our trauma into growth. We are resilient.

May the dissidents and the reformed unite on behalf of humanity.