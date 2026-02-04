Paving the Way

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Freedom Farmer's avatar
Freedom Farmer
2dEdited

Thanks for your positivity and willingness to forgive. You are a stronger man than me, and thus a great teacher and example worthy of my full respect and attention, which you have. I cannot forgive yet (And yes, I know it is corrosive!).

Among the "reformed," those who were decision-makers on any level or who took action resulting in any harm to anyone have a responsibility and duty to bring us the goods on their stubbornly guilty and proudly psychopathic colleagues and superiors however. They must become whistleblowers as a requirement of entry into the resistance.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Paving the Way and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Old School Counselor · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture