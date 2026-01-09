We reject “feel good” Christianity, which incorrectly has people believing the function of religion is to make them feel good as they endure life’s challenges. This is a popular fad at many of the modern non-denominational Evangelical churches. The expectation is that one can enter a service, take a Jesus pill, raise her arms in praise, and leave with more positive emotion. That works for fifteen minutes.

We reject the equally unhelpful notions that prayer will always provide the answers, that everything happens for a reason, and God will provide what we need without us having to do anything to help ourselves.

Shit happens and we adjust is a far more accurate description of how life works.

These are unempowering and irrational beliefs that people embrace to feel good during tough times. People feel better and live better when they reconcile their lives in the face of difficult circumstances, relying on others for love and support, and they do the hard work to become more resilient.

We reject the concept of original sin, which we believe was a man-made propaganda principle designed to push people into a dependency relationship with the institutional church. The opposite condition is actually true – that people are born innocent and through exposure to toxic societal influences they become sinful.

Read more at Living a Good Life Church.

Paving the way to a mature religion that helps people lead better lives.