Paving the Way

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
2d

Interesting framing with the contagion terminology. The footnote about Trans and Queer contagion connects to a broader pattern where certain behaviors do cluster in social networks beyond what chance would predict. I've noticed similar dynamics in my work with youth groups where identity shifts follow friendship patterns rather than random distribution, which raises questions about how much is intrinsic versus socially mediated.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark Livingston's avatar
Mark Livingston
2d

Yes, lesbians like jobs at women's shelters. I have a family member whose "partner" has this job. Fox guarding henhouse.

In 12 step programs they urge the men to stick with men sponsors and vice versa. Lesbians just love helping poor vulnerable women in recovery and no one says anything but it's the same thing really.

I also wondered about the shooting "victim" given her background which certainly doesn't suggest she was "born that way" as the propaganda claims. I'm no expert, as all the official experts on gayness are gay (bias, what bias?), BUT, given this grooming phenomenon, it certainly looks like many gay people are recruited, not born that way. Perhaps just vulnerable hobosexuals who need a place to stay.

The arrogance of these two also is a lesbian trait.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Paving the Way
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Old School Counselor · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture