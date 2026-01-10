We lost a woman in Minnesota that did not need to die. We failed her. Her recent history suggests that she may have been suffering from an Acute Lesbian Episode.

An Acute Lesbian Episode is objectively a mental illness, a delusional break from reality during a nervous breakdown that almost always follows a traumatic event with a man, or a cascading series of multi-domain traumatic events. The patients are women who come across a gay predator during the acute emotional reactivity phase in the aftermath of the trauma, who takes the girl or woman under her wing to “save” her from the awful trad life as they discover their "true selves" together.

Often, the affected woman also discovers a radical LGBT or LGBT-Light, feminist cult (or coven as I like to call them because their members are fueled by feminine archetypal aggression) that reinforces the new-found sexual identity. These are the woke virus recruiting grounds. The new recruits are encouraged to act out against an enemy that symbolizes the previous oppressor. This behavior solidifies one's new-found Lesbian identify and strengthens one's membership in the coven. The aggression is a gang loyalty ritual. This would be trite if it were not tragic.

If a woman in this situation were to seek professional help in a state that has a Conversion Therapy Law she would be out of luck. Her psychotherapist would be prevented from addressing the root cause of the reactive depression, trauma, because that intervention could be construed as trying to “treat the gay away”, as the woke zealots that currently dictate psychotherapy norms like to put it. The interpersonal exploitation by the rescuer and coven are also necessarily ignored because that might also be construed as adjunctive Conversion Therapy.

Thus, if we want to get back to common sense and start helping people again, we would repeal or revise all Conversion Therapy Laws. We could start by creating freedom to practice laws to allow therapists the professional freedom to help people that identify as Gay, Lesbian, or Trans without fear of breaking ill-advised laws. As it stands today, therapeutic blindness is the required norm. It is idiotic. These new laws should not be necessary, but we have allowed a delusional political ideology and a dangerous group of predatory psychopaths to interfere with mental health treatment.

Treating trauma should never be construed as trying to convert somebody to anything. A therapist treats trauma to help a person heal. Failure to treat trauma when patients present with trauma in the assessment is therapeutic neglect, a form of malpractice. I am attempting to rectify this wrong because I care about these victims.

Acute Lesbian Episodes are quite common, and may even be the leading cause of non-dystonic Lesbian identification. The context-specific LUG phenomenon may be a close second. Thankfully, these life-altering fads appear to be lessening among Generation Z young people in favor of more traditional behaviors. A healthy society would have more humane ways to treat these episodes, and would not let political ideology dictate mental health treatment. We are not a healthy society.

Failure to effectively label and treat mental illness is at the root of many of the social epidemics we are confronting today in a losing battle. The solution is obvious.

We should avoid the secular vs. religious explanatory paradigm here, because that feeds into the us vs. them tactics of the predatory psychopaths. These women are not immoral or evil. This is a mental health problem, and it should be treated as such. We can help these women with good treatment if we are allowed to do our jobs.