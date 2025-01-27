I do not claim to be an economist or an investor, or anything like that, but I have common sense.

It seems to me that the American consumer economy is largely focused on iatrogenic healthcare, unnecessary military spending, and convincing Americans to purchase things like bad food, crass entertainment, and useless products that are harmful. Conspicuous consumption itself, as a psychological preference, is harmful to personal wellbeing. Minimalism is positively correlated with happiness and health.

Consequently, the policy decisions we would make and the personal actions we would take to achieve more health and happiness would necessarily lead to a dramatic decline in the Gross National Product. Am I missing something?

This is something I have known for a long time. We need an an entirely new economy that is not built on healthcare, military, entertainment, and other conspicuous consumer spending. We need an economy that is agrarian, local, just, and smart.

The Trump MAHA Revolution is far deeper than most people realize.