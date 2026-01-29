The psychotherapy profession has grown dramatically over the past several decades as every state established clinical licensure for the five major psychotherapy professions, and clinical training programs exploded at universities throughout the country. The psychotherapy industry has become a fast-growing jobs program for women and minorities who have rushed into the work-force since the feminist-inspired 1970’s.

Psychotherapy group businesses with all of the associated restrictions on freedom and iatrogenic requirements, and large aggregator psychotherapy networks are replacing traditional independent practices. The immoral insurance industry is also wreaking havoc on psychotherapy quality, and healthcare quality generally.

Mental health problems in society have continued to climb, despite this growth.

The psychotherapy profession is now dominated by liberal white women and woke minorities, many with stated Leftist ideological preferences and a feminine interactional style. This is what one would expect from this demographic.

At the same time, social media and online addiction is commonplace.

Ideological currents that have impacted the psychotherapy thought field such as radical individualism, libertarianism, feminism, postmodernism/Critical Theory, Queer Theory, and a general non-judgmental acceptance of lifestyle choices have changed a profession that was once seen as a vehicle for fostering pro-social behaviors to a safe zone for individual self-expression at the expense of societal norms.

We stopped fixing dysfunctional people.

The reactionary revolution in psychotherapy will include the following:

A thorough differential diagnosis of the complete person.

A transparent and clearly defined treatment plan.

A commitment to fixing problems so as to promote pro-social behaviors.

Patient recognition that they are receiving competent care from an expert in mental health, whose job it is to help them get better (it is not a friendship).

A commitment to employing the least invasive and most effective treatment options, or no treatment at all if no treatment is indicated.

Continuity with one competent psychotherapist throughout treatment episodes.

Complete therapeutic freedom to do what is right for patients.

Freedom from ideological contamination that could impact treatment.

In other words getting back to the basics is finding out what is wrong with people and fixing them. This is the most common sense idea you will read today.

On the systemic level this reactionary shift must include dramatically changing the emphasis of many of our politically correct training programs. Unfortunately, it will also mean re-training (if possible) or getting rid of incompetent psychotherapists.

It will also mean evaluating and ending our iatrogenic business models.

We made serious mistakes. Now it is time to course-correct.

Let’s get going.

