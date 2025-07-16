It is clear that true MAGA is a white, Christian nationalism inspired traditionalist and populist movement and that is good.

I appreciate that this topic is scary for some and confusing for others. I will try normalize and simplify things for you.

White, Christian, Nationalism is the basis of the dominant culture in the United States of America. The Founders made it that way. Any other socio-political basis would create an entirely new nation, and that seems to be the goal of the Woke Left and the modern Democratic Party, along with their global capitalist masters.

Here are a few basic principles of White, Christian, Nationalism:

White means European. If that word makes you feel better, go with that.

A nation can only have one dominant culture.

The values, beliefs, and symbols of the United States of America emanate from European sources. They did not appear out of thin air in 1776 when a bunch of men wrote abstract things in Philadelphia. The Euro-American Nation had already been in existence for one hundred seventy-five years at that point. Europeans have been inhabiting the planet as distinct peoples for at least six thousand years.

Thus, European ethnic traditions should dominate the cultural landscape. There should be no legal requirement to give equal representation to other traditions.

European-stock people have very similar DNA. As we note from other successful nations, genetic similarity appears to be necessary for social cohesion.

Immigration policies should ensure the perpetuation of the dominant Euro-Christian culture, which means ultimately that Euro-Christian people remain a clear majority.

Although it was founded by many Christian Deists and some non-Christians, the United States of America was created for Christians, and there was an understanding among the developers that only a Christian people could self-govern using the European enlightenment principles. Despite ongoing assaults from powerful non-Christians, Christianity has remained the national religion.

White, Christian Nationalists believe the United States of America should remain primarily European, and primarily Christian.

That’s it.

There is room for everyone in the nation but the dominant culture must remain European and Christian or we will necessarily be creating a new nation.

Of secondary importance to White Christian Nationalists are the values themselves.

One important value that undergirds Euro-Americanism is heteronormativity. A healthy nation must prioritize man-woman sexual relationships for procreation and community building. Minority expressions have their place within heteronormativity.

Christian values are necessary guideposts for living in health and harmony. Other nations have different expectations that work for them, but these are our guideposts.

If the current inhabitants of the United States Government have lost sight of their requisite Christian ideals, those government inhabitants should be removed.

The Woke Left has their latest bogeyman in White, Christian Nationalism, and unfortunately the squishy Right leadership runs and hides behind equal opportunity platitudes when they feel criticized instead of fighting back confidently.

I hope this brief summary offers a little bit of honesty.

White, Christian Nationalists need not be ashamed of who they are, what their ancestors built, and what they want to preserve.

I am one hundred percent European, humble, and proud. I love everyone, but I love my people the most because they are my extended family.

I am a good person, not a hater, and not anything unusual. I am everyman.