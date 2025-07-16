Paving the Way

patrick.net/memes
patrick.net/memes
14h

You'll have to fight or come to some accommodation with white Jewish nationalism.

Most Jews loathe white Christian nationalism with a passion, especially after WWII, and the have quite a bit of power in the US, especially Hollywood, the media, and DC. Not absolute power, but a lot.

There is a mirror image of antisemitism which no one is allowed to talk about in public: Jewish hatred for white Christians.

My mother was Jewish, but I do not look Jewish at all, so I've heard both sides my entire life and it makes me kind of neurotic.

