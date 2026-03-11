Christian Nationalism is the belief that a nation must have one dominant religion, and it should be Christianity. In the case of the United States of America, Christian Nationalists argue that Christianity should remain the dominant religion.

Christian Zionism is the belief that the Jewish people, the chosen people of God (according to this belief system), will reclaim their promised homeland in the Levant as a precursor to the Second Coming of Jesus Christ. Some Christian Zionists believe it is their duty to usher in the Second Coming by helping Jews reclaim their homeland.

Zionism is a nationalist movement with the goal of establishing and supporting a Jewish homeland in Palestine, that is believed to be the historical and ancestral land of the Jewish people.

There are many Christian Nationalists that are not Christian Zionists, even though it is fashionable among anti-Christian activists to equate the two belief systems.

I have said in the past that I believe it is common sense that in a cohesive American Nation the Christian worldview and Christian ethical principles generally, would undergird the moral fabric that guide its people. I do not believe that nation should codify laws based exclusively on Christian dogmas. This is an important distinction.

I completely reject Christian Zionism because I do not believe God chooses people based on their ethnicity. I also believe Christian Zionism is a fundamentalist misinterpretation of scripture and the wisdom from historical Christianity.