We should not equate Christian Nationalism with Zionism or Christian Zionism
Even though anti-Christians would like to equate them
Christian Nationalism is the belief that a nation must have one dominant religion, and it should be Christianity. In the case of the United States of America, Christian Nationalists argue that Christianity should remain the dominant religion.
Christian Zionism is the belief that the Jewish people, the chosen people of God (according to this belief system), will reclaim their promised homeland in the Levant as a precursor to the Second Coming of Jesus Christ. Some Christian Zionists believe it is their duty to usher in the Second Coming by helping Jews reclaim their homeland.
Zionism is a nationalist movement with the goal of establishing and supporting a Jewish homeland in Palestine, that is believed to be the historical and ancestral land of the Jewish people.
There are many Christian Nationalists that are not Christian Zionists, even though it is fashionable among anti-Christian activists to equate the two belief systems.
I have said in the past that I believe it is common sense that in a cohesive American Nation the Christian worldview and Christian ethical principles generally, would undergird the moral fabric that guide its people. I do not believe that nation should codify laws based exclusively on Christian dogmas. This is an important distinction.
I completely reject Christian Zionism because I do not believe God chooses people based on their ethnicity. I also believe Christian Zionism is a fundamentalist misinterpretation of scripture and the wisdom from historical Christianity.
I completely agree. Tucker Carlson has bravely made insightful comments about this, too, which perhaps you've seen / heard. He goes so far as to call Christian Zionists "heretics," and I agree completely with that notion. (He also has been thus branded an "antisemite"(TM) and worse.)
The Founders had it right: "Providence" had everything to do with the formation of our country as a (once... and hopefully again soon!) moral nation with principles, promises, etc. Thanks for your post.
And of course, the anti-Christians rather uncreatively and unsurprisingly will tamp all Christians into the same hole for political expediency, to foment general hatred, and all the rest...
(I happen to be deeply spiritual but not religious. I consider Christian nationalists allies though and support their patriotism and efforts to put our country--its People--first.)