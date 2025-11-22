When Donald Trump formally appeared on the political scene in 2015 as an entrant into the presidential field, I believed he could be a positive disruptive force into a corrupt system. I was struck by his willingness to say truthful things that others were afraid to say. My belief turned out to be true. I never believed he could be a good president, and I had disdain for his character. I correctly labeled his narcissism then and have consistently maintained my position about that personality defect since.

I voted for Trump three times despite his obvious characterological defects because I understand the stakes. Our former republic is not functioning, because virtually everyone in it is either bribed or blackmailed. They are controlled. The demise of the nation is complicated. The country is now occupied by a foreign power, or even several foreign powers simultaneously. Not all of the foreign powers are nation states. Some are corporations. Some are psychopathic individuals. Thus, a vote for the filter-less blowhard Trump in 2016 was a Hail Mary pass to rebuild some semblance of a nation for my people because I believed it was impossible to free the occupied country.

Notice I did not write that I voted for Trump to save the Republic. That corpse cannot return to life. All we can do is to siphon off the good people on life boats and inspire them to organize for a new nation. I felt so strongly about this inevitability that I wrote about it in a book that I self-published a few years ago. I wrote the book to maintain some sanity. I do not care if anyone ever buys it but that would be nice.

The cultural and political events of the last several months reveal that we are on track for the new nation. That nation would be established by Common Sense Nationalists. I propose Greater Idaho, extending throughout the Inland Northwest, upper Midwest, West, and parts of Canada for the birthplace of this new nation. We need settlers.

In the mainstream American community Tucker Carlson, Nick Fuentes, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Candace Owens are at the vanguard of this emerging movement. They might call it America First, but soon they will realize (as Owens already has) that there is no saving the United States of America. “America” and “Americans” might be spared, and that depends on how one defines those words, but the country is a corpse.

There are hundreds of thousands of dissident leaders on both sides of the sociopolitical continuum to these four visible leaders that will play an even stronger role in the construction of the new nation. The visible leaders are moving the Overton Window for us, bringing millions of people along on our nation-building journey.

The disillusionment is growing. The quest for alternatives is rising. It is time.