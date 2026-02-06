I clipped this from Mattias Desmet, a fellow mental health professional. Mattias is referencing the penultimate work of Walter Lippmann and Aldous Huxley.

I present here one specific passage from Lippmann’s work, a passage that resonates strikingly with the reality that the Epstein files now bring before our eyes:

“The powerful, socially superior, successful, rich, urban social set is fundamentally international throughout the western hemisphere, and in many ways London is its center. It counts among its membership the most influential people in the world, containing as it does the diplomatic set, high finance, the upper circles of the army and the navy, some princes of the church, a few great newspaper proprietors, their wives and mothers and daughters who wield the scepter of invitation. It is at once a great circle of talk and a real social set. But its importance comes from the fact that here at last the distinction between public and private affairs practically disappears. The private affairs of this set are public matters, and public matters are its private, often its family affairs. The confinements of Margot Asquith, like the confinements of royalty, are, as the philosophers say, in much the same universe of discourse as a tariff bill or a parliamentary debate.”

(Lippmann, Public Opinion, p. 29)

Lippmann—hardly an anti-establishment thinker—describes a world governed by a small social organism of families for whom private and public interests largely coincide. The world is run by them as their private enterprise. Huxley likewise saw global society evolving in this direction: an oligarchy that, assisted by an army of “mind manipulators,” rules under the banner of ultimate democracy.

All the subcultures named by Lippmann appear in the Epstein files: the diplomatic-political world (Clinton, Trump), high finance (J.P. Morgan, the Rothschilds), high military and intelligence circles (CIA, Mossad), religious authorities (including representatives of the Vatican Bank), the academic world (Stephen Hawking, Noam Chomsky), owners of newspapers and media outlets (Robert Maxwell), and their wives and daughters who function as a kind of ceremonial masters (Ghislaine Maxwell). It is remarkable how accurately Lippmann, in 1922, described the international organism that is now, a century later, being pulled out from society’s shadows. Perhaps only the spiritual world remains to be added to the list: Deepak Chopra, the Dalai Lama.