Twenty-Five Percent of American voters identify as MAGA (Make America Great Again). They strongly associate their political identity with President Trump.

Ninety Percent of MAGA people support the Iran War.

Full Stop

Who are these people?

They want:

a hegemonic military.

a perpetually growing economy.

less government.

Zionism.

Christian Nationalism.

traditional sex roles.

strong leaders who do not take shit from anybody.

freedom and the Constitution.

Only 25-40% (depending on the poll) of Americans believe the Iran war is justified or even have any idea why we initiated it. Americans are notoriously FOR any war we fight, thus this is a very low number during a time of war.

Most Americans want a reduced worldwide military presence and less military spending.

Most Americans want a defensive, not offensive military.

Most Americans want an reinvented economy that works better for the middle class and is less advantageous for the wealthy elites.

Most Americans favor small businesses over large corporations.

Most Americans want government services that are needed, fair, and effective.

Most Americans want to see an improvement in the national health.

Most Americans want a morally upright nation with government officials that try to be morally upright.

Most Americans are not Christian Zionists nor Christian Nationalists.

Most Americans prefer humble, servant leadership.

Most Americans want healthy/authoritative/cooperative communities.

There is a powerful opportunity for a new, populist, Common Sense Nationalism/MAHA Movement now. It will not be a majority movement initially, but it will grow rapidly. It will draw support from former MAGA and former Democrats.