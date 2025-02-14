The Progressive power center of the Democratic Party launched its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion immersion program during the tenure of President Obama. DEI comes from Critical Theory, which is a social belief philosophy, a religious belief essentially; about what governments should do to help their citizens prosper. DEI principles hold that governments must directly intervene to raise the social status and increase the wealth of minority people from every “protected” category relative to non-protected people. This usually means heterosexual, white people, and especially men.

The Obama government set out to impose DEI principles on every aspect of the federal government, mandating that its officials implemented DEI practices into everything they did. Following the lead of the federal government, DEI immersion was gleefully adopted by private corporations and other organizations throughout the country. The immersion program was extremely successful.

The 2024 election of President Trump coincided with and may have been the result of a rejection of DEI by the Silent Majority, which are non-protected people who are irate about the government-sponsored discrimination in the DEI practices. To be blunt about it, heterosexual white people that do not live in Whole Foods neighborhoods, and even some that do, had had enough of the DEI foolishness.

Trump won.

But what will replace DEI in the Trump Administration?

The Make America Great Again slogan does not operationalize any immersion program that can be implemented in a whole of government approach that could be as successful as DEI. It provides an important big picture but nothing tangible.

The Robert F. Kennedy Make America Healthy Again slogan provides a much more tangible opportunity to operationalize some principles in government but it is too policy-wonkish. Secretary Kennedy has a whole of government mandate to create a full program to improve the health of the nation, a goal I strongly support, but his goal is not yet connected to fundamental principles for health and happiness.

In my opinion, the best opportunity may be Trump’s Revolution of Common Sense because this is the philosophy I have offered for fifteen years in my own capacity-building work. This emphasis could work if we could operationalize common sense into tangible actions. What is common sense? How would we weave common sense into every federal program? Let me first provide a definition:

Common Sense: The transcendent knowledge one gains from observing how people successfully consent to the laws of nature. Common sense actions are those things people do that are based on history, observation, and logic.

We might also include what I like to call traditional understandings, which are knowable things that are based on natural laws, science, and common sense; and have endured centuries because they are true.

Here are a few of them:

Heteronormativity is natural and good.

Men and women have different strengths and provide complimentary contributions to communities.

Intact families with mothers and fathers are good for societies.

Successful societies thrive because they emphasize merit-based outcomes.

Intelligence and creativity are promoted as among the highest social goods.

Raising morally upright children is essential to maintain healthy societies.

Positive role modeling and clear expectations produce the best citizens.

High social trust is essential for well-functioning communities.

Leading a virtuous life is good. The virtues are transcendent.

Avoiding vice is good.

Exercising, eating well and getting enough sleep are essential for good health.

Healthy communities require a balance between individual autonomy and communion with others.

Could the Trump Administration create its own DEI-type of immersion program that would impose these common sense notions and others on all of its departments and programs? Yes, I think it could and it should. The national government would be on its way to creating a good society that is based on common sense and traditional understandings. We would be building a reactionary retro-culture that more closely aligns with knowable and eternal truths about healthiness, happiness, and holiness.