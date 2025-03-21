I continually see examples of prominent conservative pundits, many of them in the MAGA Movement, criticizing people on the Left for “hating America” or calling them “America haters”. Some of these same people are the ones that shout the loudest about flag burning, a symbolic act, normally associated with communists, that is seen as unpatriotic. Some pundits even call for jailing flag burners.

An official from France is noticing America’s demise and wants the United States to return the Statue of Liberty that was gifted from France one hundred forty years ago.

But let me ask you dear readers? Do you hate the current America?

You know, the America that has been exposed as a criminal corruptocracy, in which virtually all of the elected representatives in Congress and the Executive Branch are bribed or blackmailed to do the bidding of someone that is not you.

The America in which psychopathic corporations sell poisonous products to people as a matter of routine, and they use their illicit profits to fight all attempts to stop them.

The America whose corporations and governments make up fantasy problems in order to spend trillions of tax dollars to fix them.

The America that launders trillions of dollars of tax revenues to elite class recipients in job programs that offer nothing of value and do iatrogenic harm.

The America that has a fascist health insurance conglomerate that denies needed care so that it can enrich its executives and shareholders.

The America in which judges are bought by vested interests so that their decisions can no longer be trusted.

The America that appears to have been completely captured by a foreign state, Israel.

The America that assassinates its own presidents when they do not do what the psychopathic corporations and the foreign owners tells them to do.

The America in which its children are hardly achieving mastery in schools, the gross national IQ dwindles rapidly, as special education costs rise precipitously.

The America in which the average person is taking four medications.

The America that is so fat it cannot fill its essential functions with healthy people.

The America in which most people have chronic health conditions that were rare just a few decades ago.

The America in which most people are verifiably mentally ill.

The America that has decided it hates its successful settlers and loves its losers.

The America that has no borders because it has no sense of self.

The America that committed Democide against its people in plain sight, used coercion and propaganda to expand it, and resists all attempts for rectify the damages.

The America that is serendipitously spraying all sorts of poisonous chemicals into the skies in order to stop a problem that does not exist.

The America in which the scientific community is a complete fraud, pushing out fake studies and false narratives that enrich scientists and research centers but kill citizens.

The America that has dozens of clandestine biochemical poison labs all over the world that continue to leak out viruses and other toxins that kill and disable people.

The America that has used chemical weapons on its presumed enemies and its own people.

The America that is dominated by a propaganda media with no-conscience whores who will say anything for advertising revenue from the psychopathic corporations.

The America whose clandestine intelligence service overthrows foreign governments at the behest of its psychopathic corporations and Israel.

The America that has a sham voting system that is protected from reform by the corruptocracy that maintains power from the fraud.

The America whose primary business product is war.

The America that employs a counterfeit money changing system, based on nothing real that is exploited by usurious psychopaths.

The America that is increasingly managed by highly educated women who make emotional decisions on everything that have no basis in reality or common sense.

The America that has no moral compass other that the pursuit of wealth.

The America that has made selling one’s soul to the devil a rite of passage.

I hate this America.

I want a new nation.