The Who, What, and Why speculation can be found below.

From offG CST Research:

It is now almost five years since the start of the COVID event. The public was told there was a deadly disease that would affect the entire population, and everyone was at risk. In order to truly understand COVID, that event must be situated within a framework that examines the underlying economic determinants. In fact, many on the “left” are notable for having failed to undertake such an analysis and merely capitulated to the mainstream narrative. The COVID event had little if anything to do with public health. It was a policy mechanism deployed to manage an impending financial crisis.

This financial explanation suggests to me that the initial release in 2019 of whatever it was, may have been calculated and deliberate. By whom specifically at the coal face we do not know, but whomever did it would have been working for the international bankers, either knowingly or unknowingly.

Who did it and How did they do it? If I had to guess I would say it could have been the same shadowy corporations that are doing the chemtrails and other weather engineering, but that is speculation. These entities would have sprayed populations with “COVID” toxins. It is still entirely possible that there was a legitimate lab leak that was quickly exploited by the imperial powers.

The event was not about depopulation, although that may have been a benefit for some secondary and tertiary stakeholders in various governments. The primary motivation of the ultimate managers of the event was not to murder people in the same way that wars are not created to murder people. They serve financial purposes.

The United States Department of Defense and their CIA partners would not have been ideological democidal culprits. They would have been expediters for the international bankers, their bosses. The DOD and their whole of government partners in the United States and around the world had a global pandemic preparedness system in place that just needed to be activated via PREP and Operation Warp Speed.

That planetary activation allowed for the dramatic release of fiat money for the “emergency” as above. It stalled the economic collapse.

The MRNA vaccine rollout may have been entirely an after-effect of the contrived pandemic. People got rich and careers were made from the vaccine program. Some lower level people may have even believed the vaccine would actually work, so they deployed a reckless experiment on humanity.

Or, the vaccine intervention may have been designed by the same power players to extend the event in order to keep the make believe money flowing.

What do you think?