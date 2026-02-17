I discovered ethno-nationalism because I wanted to promote mental health.

Untreated mental illness is wreaking havoc all over the United States. My life's work has been a plan to promote optimal mental health so that fewer people would develop mental illness. We will never be able to treat away extremely high rates of mental illness. There will never be enough money or enough psychotherapists to do that. In fact, because of medical iatrogenesis, the larger the mental health treatment system grows the more mental illness we will create, because systems need customers. Obviously, we need a mental health promotion, national policy/campaign.



This seems like an obvious next step for the Kennedy/HHS Make America Healthy Again team. The problem is we need a nation to do that.

A nation is a small group of people from the same location that share a common culture. Most nations also share an ethnicity.

The hallmark of a nation is trust.

Trust is essential for societal mental health.

Mistrust creates mental illness.

Take it from there Mr. Kennedy.