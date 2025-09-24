This is remarkably good news that Google, an evil monopoly of the oligarchy, has been forced to admit their wrongdoing. Under intense government pressure, they ruined lives and livelihoods, and withheld potentially life-saving information from their viewers. The tyrants in the Biden Administration that were responsible for this unconstitutional censorship should be indicted and tried for negligent homicide. They maliciously harmed Americans to advance their totalitarian agenda, which is pure evil.

Can Google repent for their complicity with the tyrants in government and repair their relationship with the citizens of the world? I am hopeful that they might, if their current leadership can act courageously. Google can become a force for good in the world rather than a tool of tyrants. Their time is now.