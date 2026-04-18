People that have dark or damaged souls or are lost souls, are offended by people that have intact souls. They make themselves feel better when they damage other souls because they have fewer people around to make them feel inferior, or to remind them how bad their lives have become. Damaged souls want a damaged world.

Our managers practice inversion - they make good look bad and bad look good. They want everything and everyone bad because it is easier to herd bad people.

Thus, YOU are a difference-maker. Just you, on your own can change the world.

Your divine spark lights the flame of humanity.

It beats back the dark managers.

To do this well you need courage and critical thinking ability. Pray for that.

Utilize real friends and true tools to help you along the way.

At the same time that you are ravenously discovering and promoting what is true, real, and good, you must be aggressively avoiding what is untrue, fake, and evil.

Stay away from dark things and dark people. If you are trapped in places that are contaminated by fakery or inhabited by dark people, put on your raincoat.

Most religions have figured this out and made it the major aspect of their teachings.

If this sounds like Jesus to you, halleluiah. It may also summon other Logos.

I love simple things and simple actions people can do every day.

Do this every day, religiously. Share joys and successes with others. Seek support and encouragement when you fail (This is what we will do at Living a Good Life Church).

End your day by compassionately grading yourself, congratulating yourself, and when you come up short of your expectations, endeavoring to do better the next day.

This sermon is not meant to be novel. It is meant to cut through the complexity of commodified consumerism and dogmatic religionism, and remind you that you can be a difference-maker by doing things that cost nothing and do not require you to support institutions of faith that come with meaningless or harmful contaminants.

Get started today.

I am off to listen to the birds chirping as the grass grows in the sunlight.