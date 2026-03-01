For those of you that are second-guessing your decision to vote for Trump, I propose a different way to look at that decision. You voted for Trump because you believed he was an independently-wealthy, confident, non politically-correct blowhard who would disrupt the establishment status quo. He has done some of that, and indeed helped to grow the popular resistance, but it turns out Trump is actually part of the Establishment that cares primarily about consumerism and corporate profits, and he is a Zionist war partner. Thus, his usefulness has expired, and he has become toxic.

Your vote for Trump was not wrong. It was just the beginning phase of the revolution.

Obviously it is time for new leaders and new organizations to replace MAGA and even America First. My reach is short so far but I am trying in my own way to do that. Important people with the correct ideas are out there, and yours truly is trying to encourage them to lead new organizations.

Maybe you are such a person that can take the helm of a broad-based coalition.

Here are a few suggested organizing principles:

The enemy is the supra-governmental, elite, depraved, Rothchild banker-financed global network that sits above and inside the governments of the Western nations.

Global solutions have failed.

A nation is a people and their culture, not an idea or a place.

We are the white hats.

Progress has been regress for a century or more.

Humans have a positive life force within them that can become insurmountable if good people act forcefully, and in unison to impose their positive will on evil.

Non-violent revolutions work when people act collectively.

Feeding a beast system grows the beast.

It’s not the economy, stupid.

Nature knows.

Do not fret about your decision to vote for Trump, the war-mongering, Zionist, consumerist, narcissistic, aristocrat. It was a good first step in the war.