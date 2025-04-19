The justice phase of the Covid criminal event has begun.

Please review the original source for this explosive information at Nick Hulscher’s Focal Points Substack. I want to be sure all of my readers have it.

The Covid Criminal Conspiracy was crime for power and profit.

The Covid Managers used terrorism to effectuate an outcome.

As Rodriguez and Miller said in their detailed interview with Hulscher, these charges are easily proven if states’ Attorneys Generals have the courage to investigate them. Rodriguez characterized this as a spiritual war, and added that this is “overwhelming information”. She believes those that were in a position to govern and serve people and those specifically in a position to give treatment were engaged in murder for hire.

Applicable Crimes

Terrorism

Under many state laws, terrorism includes committing crimes to coerce or influence government policy or civilian behavior. The attorneys argue that public fear was deliberately manufactured to increase uptake of vaccines, drive compliance, and suppress dissent—via manipulated death counts, relentless fear-based media messaging, and denial of early treatment.

Murder & Involuntary Manslaughter

Patients were knowingly given lethal treatments such as remdesivir—despite it being pulled from an Ebola study for causing over 50% mortality. Families were denied the right to refuse treatment, and ventilators were used despite overwhelming evidence of fatal outcomes.

Aggravated Assault & Lack of Informed Consent

Patients were subjected to medical procedures—ventilators, remdesivir, and even COVID-19 vaccines—against their will or without informed consent. This constitutes unlawful bodily harm under most state statutes.

Racketeering (RICO)

The team alleges this was a coordinated scheme for profit—fueled by CARES Act incentives and PREP Act immunity—where hospital administrations financially benefited by complying with federal protocols at the expense of patient lives.

Abuse of Vulnerable Adults

Victims were elderly or incapacitated, often denied food, water, vitamins, and family visitation—all while being isolated and coerced into fatal treatment pathways.

The Vires Law Group attorneys have not yet included the intentional poisoning from the experimental gene therapies in their criminal referrals to states. That will come later presumably, (and others are focusing on that aspect of the conspiracy). For now, their focus is the hospital homicides.

I believe the terrorism impacted the mental health of every citizen of the world because everyone was subjected to the managers’ malignant messaging.

For some reason my home state Idaho is not yet included. Perhaps it is because we did not have enough victims out here because our citizens were more skeptical and better informed in 2020/21 when these crimes were committed. I would like to see Idaho get involved because we have medical freedom energy exploding out here after the passage of our recent medical freedom law, the first of its kind in the country. I plan to contact local and state officials in Idaho to encourage them to get on board.

Yesterday the White House laid out the COVID Conspiracy on its official website. That was big news. Later yesterday, Hulscher released this powerful interview with these attorneys. They announced that there are two open criminal investigations.

I want justice because I understand that justice promotes healing.

Justice is coming.